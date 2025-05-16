Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 750 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,063,000. Wise Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 437,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

IVLU stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

