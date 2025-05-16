Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 764 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Standex International were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Standex International by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Standex International by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SXI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Standex International from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.33.

Standex International Price Performance

NYSE SXI opened at $154.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $212.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.45.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Standex International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In other Standex International news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $55,426.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at $821,087.67. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Articles

