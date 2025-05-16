Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 916 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,023 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.18% of SmartFinancial worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 88,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 758,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after buying an additional 32,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

Shares of SMBK opened at $32.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average is $32.70. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $551.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.71.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

