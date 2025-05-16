Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in RPM International were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 247,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 509,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 302.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RPM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Fermium Researc upgraded shares of RPM International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on RPM International from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on RPM International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.10.

RPM International Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of RPM opened at $114.59 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.28 and a twelve month high of $141.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.69.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.15). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

RPM International Company Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.