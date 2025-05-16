CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CEMEX by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,707,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 857,802 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in CEMEX by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 139,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 39,312 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bradesco Corretora set a $7.50 price target on CEMEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CEMEX from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CEMEX from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

CEMEX Stock Up 0.7%

CX opened at $6.87 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.41.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.59 million. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

