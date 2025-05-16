Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 22,284 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,284 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in FirstEnergy by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 24,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $620,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho set a $43.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $516,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,514.57. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.61. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.68%.

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.