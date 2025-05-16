Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Raymond James by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Raymond James by 1,142.1% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Raymond James by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $498,188.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,203.23. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Raymond James from $149.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.82.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $152.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.41. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $104.24 and a 52-week high of $174.32. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.25%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

