Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Nutanix were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTNX. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2,612.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Nutanix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.85.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,877,450. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,354,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,988,924.32. This represents a 32.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,575,797 shares of company stock worth $415,742,123 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $80.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.46, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.83. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $83.14.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

