Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 120,312 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 714.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,312 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.26% of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,901,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,946,000 after purchasing an additional 545,417 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 889,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after buying an additional 228,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 835,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after buying an additional 84,066 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 628,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after acquiring an additional 120,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,173,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced International ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA FENI opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.13. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.68.

About Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.