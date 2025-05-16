Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 19,436 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 3.99% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $26.80 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $31.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.88.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

