Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Holdings in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in MARA were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MARA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,782,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MARA by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,755,000 after purchasing an additional 518,503 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MARA by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,039,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,354 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in MARA by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,293,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,233,000 after buying an additional 504,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MARA by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,028,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,787,000 after buying an additional 372,094 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MARA news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,744. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $458,783.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,910,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,232,861.24. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,610. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 6.82. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $213.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.19 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of MARA in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MARA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MARA from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

