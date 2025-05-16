Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.33% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter.

NUSC opened at $40.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.07. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $46.61.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

