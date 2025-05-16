Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.74 Million Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,032,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSGX stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.34 and a 200-day moving average of $58.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.02.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

