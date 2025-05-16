Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $10,019,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 116,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 41,439 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4,446.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 24,453 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 23,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $789,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FAPR opened at $41.18 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $763.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

