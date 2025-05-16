Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $235.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.45.

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.3%

OC opened at $142.50 on Friday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $214.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.04 and a 200-day moving average of $166.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase 12,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

