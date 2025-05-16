Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 750.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.94.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $47.26.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $227,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,301 shares in the company, valued at $692,509.84. This represents a 24.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,377,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,693,077.90. The trade was a 12.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,261 shares of company stock worth $1,788,007 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

