Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 225,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,956 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,117,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after acquiring an additional 36,424 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in KeyCorp by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 465,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,047 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $16.48 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. KeyCorp had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -482.35%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Mohit Ramani acquired 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,138.20. This trade represents a 11.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

