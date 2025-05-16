Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 32,029 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTXN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance
FTXN stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $132.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend
About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
