Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 31,049 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 123,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPIB opened at $47.82 on Friday. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.54 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1894 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

