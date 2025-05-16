Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,342 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fortive were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Fortive by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Stock Down 0.5%

Fortive stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.86. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 5,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $457,997.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,793.32. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 196,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $15,763,884.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,509,043.38. This trade represents a 27.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,712 shares of company stock worth $20,567,008 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

