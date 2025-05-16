Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 24,612 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,612 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1,438.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,669,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,530 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,817,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,794,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,484,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,846,000 after purchasing an additional 498,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 567,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,869 shares in the last quarter.

DBMF stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1789 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

