Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 309 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Equifax were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Equifax by 8.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,489,000 after buying an additional 50,680 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Equifax by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Equifax by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,746,000 after acquiring an additional 40,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,070,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $275.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.65. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.98 and a 1 year high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.68.

Equifax Increases Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $313.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Equifax from $284.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Argus cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equifax from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Equifax

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,887,101.60. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,539,980.95. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.