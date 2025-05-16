Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 79,222 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 13,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of AKR stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 111.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $104.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Acadia Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

