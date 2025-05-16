Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 185,722 Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) by 1,233.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,722 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Life360 worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIF. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Life360 by 402.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 539,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after acquiring an additional 432,292 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Life360 by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 411,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 190,422 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Life360 during the fourth quarter worth $5,717,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Life360 by 1,007.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 118,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Life360 during the fourth quarter worth $4,417,000. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Life360 from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of LIF opened at $58.57 on Friday. Life360, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.03.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Life360 news, Director Charles J. Prober sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,076,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,847.84. This represents a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $135,334.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,215,005.60. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,220,851 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

