Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 2,803.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,502 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 358,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,758,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 159,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of AGZ opened at $108.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.64. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.88 and a 1-year high of $110.89.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.