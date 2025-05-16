Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,323 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 219.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,648 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 36,843 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $244.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.74. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $349.75. The stock has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $2,527,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $88,646.78. This represents a 96.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total transaction of $2,326,567.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,656,524.09. This trade represents a 11.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,764 shares of company stock valued at $35,671,592 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.75.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

