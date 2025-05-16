Comerica Bank Buys 730 Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $788,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $750,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,292,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 103,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 239,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vital Energy news, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at $764,528. This represents a 13.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,974 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $123,841.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,494 shares in the company, valued at $880,900.62. This represents a 12.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,647 shares of company stock valued at $448,742. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VTLE stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $512.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on VTLE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Williams Trading set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vital Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VTLE

Vital Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.