Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,181,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,250,000 after buying an additional 48,517 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,643,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after buying an additional 474,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,889,000 after buying an additional 50,634 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 494,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,611,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after buying an additional 35,177 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of Winnebago Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In other news, Director Kevin E. Bryant bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $143,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,320.60. This represents a 43.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of WGO stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -544.00%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Further Reading

