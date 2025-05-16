Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYT. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after acquiring an additional 97,319 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after acquiring an additional 96,850 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,077,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 68,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.84. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $75.59.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

