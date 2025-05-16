Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Progyny were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 1,355.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 2,974.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.45.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $30.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $324.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.86 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 5.03%. Progyny’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Progyny

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.