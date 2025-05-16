Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 861.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,697 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $27.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.83 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,031.25. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DCOM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Stories

