Comerica Bank Has $461,000 Stock Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,443,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after buying an additional 378,394 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,565,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,282,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,590,000 after buying an additional 396,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 89,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 58,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,049,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,941,000 after buying an additional 343,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of HLX opened at $6.63 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $278.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.