Comerica Bank Has $464,000 Stock Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,271 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 404,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after buying an additional 110,345 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $41.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.26 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

HRMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Harmony Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

