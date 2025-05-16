Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Comerica were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,195,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 359.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 72,306 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 122,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 42,952 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,462,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $58.08 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $73.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.08.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMA. UBS Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comerica from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Comerica from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

