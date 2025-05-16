Cormark Reduces Earnings Estimates for First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $241.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 0.81. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -3.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 1,221.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

