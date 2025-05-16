Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,339 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Credicorp were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp stock opened at $208.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $153.27 and a one year high of $210.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $10.9577 dividend. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $2.91. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

