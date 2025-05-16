Desjardins Issues Optimistic Estimate for TELUS Earnings

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cormark lowered shares of TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on TELUS from $20.25 to $21.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

TU opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. TELUS has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2989 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 234.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in TELUS by 71.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 112,425.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 1,756.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 10.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

