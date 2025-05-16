Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) by 2,020.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,070,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020,238 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of Despegar.com worth $20,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DESP. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Despegar.com by 756.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Despegar.com Stock Performance

NYSE DESP opened at $19.48 on Friday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $19.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -649.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.61). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 58.97% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Despegar.com Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

