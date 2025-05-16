Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Employers were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 312.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Price Performance

NYSE EIG opened at $49.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.56. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09.

Employers Increases Dividend

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.81 million. Employers had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Insider Activity at Employers

In related news, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $70,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,963.24. This trade represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Kroner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $101,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,812.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,385 shares of company stock worth $276,267. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Employers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Featured Stories

