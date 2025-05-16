EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,512 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.08% of EnerSys worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,222,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 845,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,801,000 after buying an additional 270,726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after buying an additional 158,617 shares during the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $11,969,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $11,713,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENS shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

EnerSys Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $99.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $76.57 and a 1-year high of $112.53.

About EnerSys



EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

