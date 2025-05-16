Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for STRT FY2025 Earnings

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Strattec Security in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 12th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.67. The consensus estimate for Strattec Security’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Strattec Security’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.55. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $144.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.84 million.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Strattec Security

Strattec Security Trading Up 3.8%

NASDAQ:STRT opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. Strattec Security has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $53.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strattec Security

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Strattec Security by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Strattec Security by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Rolando Guillot sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $175,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,794.30. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Strattec Security

(Get Free Report)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.