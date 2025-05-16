Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 282,895 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.68% of Essent Group worth $39,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,364,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,228,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,343,000 after purchasing an additional 700,730 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,709,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,040,000 after purchasing an additional 515,171 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 846,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,065,000 after purchasing an additional 500,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,038,000 after purchasing an additional 445,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,467. This trade represents a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $106,744.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 253,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,199,031.54. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,001 shares of company stock valued at $299,591. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ESNT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Essent Group Stock Performance

ESNT stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.32. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $51.61 and a 52 week high of $65.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $317.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.18 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 58.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

