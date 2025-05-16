Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Everest Group were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,588,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Everest Group by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 978,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,768,000 after purchasing an additional 720,572 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Everest Group by 11,756.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 278,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,987,000 after acquiring an additional 276,266 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 14,518.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,882,000 after purchasing an additional 188,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,341,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,175.77. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Everest Group from $470.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.18.

Everest Group Price Performance

Everest Group stock opened at $343.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.50 and a 200-day moving average of $357.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $320.00 and a 1 year high of $407.30.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

