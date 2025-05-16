Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives $125.85 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.44 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $467.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

