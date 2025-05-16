First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stake Boosted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,833,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,040,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,897,000 after purchasing an additional 736,932 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,687,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,958,000 after purchasing an additional 353,848 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,031,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,465,000 after purchasing an additional 143,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $71.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0043 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

