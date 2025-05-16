FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 714,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 146,757 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.57% of FMC worth $34,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,164,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,602,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,573,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.46.

FMC Trading Up 5.5%

NYSE:FMC opened at $39.23 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $68.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 88.55%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 6,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,980. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronaldo Pereira acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,899.49. The trade was a 12.95% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

