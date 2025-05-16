FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR) Position Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 218.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,414 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.63% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth about $164,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 2.0%

BATS:DAPR opened at $36.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.51 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.41. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $37.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

