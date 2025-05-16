FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 276,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,886,000 after purchasing an additional 64,431 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 140,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FCN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 2.0%

FTI Consulting stock opened at $165.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.12. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.75 and a 52 week high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $898.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.93 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $861,845.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,294.20. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

