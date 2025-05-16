FY2025 Earnings Estimate for TELUS Issued By Desjardins

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$20.25 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.88.

T opened at C$21.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.01. The firm has a market cap of C$32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$19.10 and a twelve month high of C$23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Insider Activity at TELUS

In other news, Director Hazel Cynthia Claxton bought 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,036.50. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

