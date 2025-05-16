Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 780.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,764,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,336,964 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 6.55% of Ginkgo Bioworks worth $36,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 1.8%

DNA opened at $7.69 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $34.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $446.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.29.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.35). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 58.54% and a negative net margin of 298.78%. The company had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

